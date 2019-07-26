12-Year-Old Boy Found Hanging At His House In Gwalior

The police will ascertain whether it was suicide or a case of accidental death. (Representational)

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found hanging at his house in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the police said today.

The boy, Mridul Yadav, a student of Class 7, was found hanging on Thursday evening, the police said.

"The boy lived with his parents in their three-storey house. He was alone in the ground floor room at the time of the incident, while his father, Prem Singh Yadav, was on the third floor. His mother was not at home," Gola Ka Mandir Police Station in-charge Hira Singh Chouhan said.

"After Mridul's father came down to the ground floor room, he spotted the boy hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta (stole). A stool was also kept there," he added.

He rushed his son to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Mr Chouhan said, adding that the police sent the body for autopsy today and its report is awaited.

According to the police, they are trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a case of accidental death.

"Police are carrying out an investigation into the incident and statements of the family members will be recorded," Mr Chouhan said.

According to the boy's father, Mridul had returned home after giving an exam of English subject on Thursday morning and was preparing for his next exam.

He said Mridul was looking happy and did not talk about any kind of problem while discussing his preparation for the next paper.

