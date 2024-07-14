12-Year-Old Beaten, Tied To A Railway Track In Bihar Over Theft Suspicion

A 12-year-old boy was tied to a railway track in Bihar, with a man, stick in hand, towering over him, showed a disturbing video.

The incident was reported from Begusarai, known as the "Leningrad of Bihar", nearly 125 km from capital Patna.

Suspecting him to have stolen a few items from a shop, a group of men thrashed the boy. They then took him to a railway track, near Lakhminia Railway Station, and tied him up. The thrashing continued.

The boy was rescued by the cops.

"It is a false charge. They ganged up and thrashed him. They tied him to a railway track," said the boy's father.

Asked who the attackers were, the boy's father said, "I can't answer that."

The accused men - Roshan Kumar, Jay Jay Ram Chaudhary, Kahul Kumar - have been arrested.

"It was reported that a minor was tied to a railway track and beaten up by three men on charges of theft. The police arrived on the scene and rescued the boy. The men who thrashed him have been arrested," said Neha Kumar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Balia.

