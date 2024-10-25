Bihar Teachers, Students Exchange Blows After Proxy Examinee Gets Caught

Students and teachers exchanged blows at a college in Bihar's Begusarai after an uproar over a woman appearing as a proxy for her brother in an exam.

The dispute started when the woman, after writing the BA Part 2 exam, when to get a teacher's signature. An argument broke out, following which the teacher got angry and started beating up the siblings. Seeing their children being attacked, their parents rushed to intervene but were roughed up too. The mother allegedly also banged her head on a grill.

Angered by the attack on the family, students of the MRJD College demanded action again the teachers and principal.

The principal, meanwhile, claimed the teachers were attacked.

The injured students have been identified as Abhishek Kumar, Janak Nandani Kumari, Nidhi Bharti, students of GD College of Nagar police station area and residents of Mirganj. Abhishek's mother Lakshmi Devi and brother Karan Kumar are also grievously injured. They are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital.

Sadar SHO Subodh Kumar met the injured and recorded their statements, following which a FIR was filed.