12 Terrorists Sneak Into Kashmir, Delhi On High Alert

12 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on high alert.

Srinagar: At least 12 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have entered into Jammu and Kashmir and could be planning large-scale attacks, a security official said, adding that the forces are on high alert in the state and the national capital Delhi.



The official said that the terrorists have split into groups and, according to the intelligence inputs, could be planning large-scale terror strikes on Saturday - the 17th day of Ramzan and the anniversary of Battle of Badr, the first battle of Islam which took place in March 624 AD.



The security forces have been asked to remain on a high alert and maintain vigil around sensitive security installations across the state and in Delhi, they said.



Last year too, the terrorists carried out series of attacks in Kashmir on the Badr anniversary. All the attacks then were claimed by the Jaish terror group.



Earlier this week, three soldiers were injured after terrorists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targetting an Army vehicle (Casspir) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.



On Sunday, a soldier was killed after terrorists attacked an Army camp at Kakpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. In the cross-firing a civilian was also killed. This was the first major attack on the army in Kashmir after the government announced unilateral ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.



Earlier, state police and Home ministry officials had said that ceasefire is having a positive impact in Kashmir and both terrorist activities and stone throwing incidents have drastically come down.



Officials had even hinted at extending ceasefire beyond the month of Ramzan if the situation shows signs of improvement.



However, there has been a spike in the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan-- from five during the week before the peace plan was operationalized, to 33 between May 16 and 23. Eight civilians have been killed and as many as 44 were injured in Pakistani firing in the week that followed the centre's gesture. Nine security personnel also suffered injuries.



