12 Suspected Rohingya Without Valid Documents Arrested In Mizoram: Report

Suspected Rohingyas claimed they were from Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Representational)

A total of 12 suspected Rohingya from Bangladesh were arrested in Mizoram for entering the state without valid travel documents, a police officer said today.

Eight women and four boys from Bangladesh were taken from a house to Bawngkawn police station on Sunday, Deputy Inspector of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

It is suspected that they were victims of human trafficking.

Mr Khiangte said the arrested people had some mobile phones without sim cards in their possession. Investigation is on to find out their identities.



The 12 people were found in the residence of a woman who claimed that her cousin, who lives at Tahan in Myanmar had asked her for a favour for keeping the "guests" before being taken to the neighbouring country.

In late April, eight Rohingya women were detained at India-Myanmar border town of Vairengte for trying to enter Mizoram illegally and were pushed back.

They had claimed that they were from Kutupalong refugee camp at Sabulara in Bangladesh and were abducted by a group of men on April 19 and brought them to Mizoram by truck.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Myanmar's Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh since August 2017 after a military crackdown, triggering a massive refugee crisis.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.