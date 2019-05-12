12 Indians Arrested In Nepal For Running Illegal Business: Report

Six cases have been filed against the mastermind of the illegal business

Twelve Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal networking business and duping several people in Nepal, according to media reports.

All the 12 accused, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from a hotel in Kathmandu on Friday while organising an orientation and training programme to run the illegal networking business for around 300 Nepalis, the Himalayan Times reported.

Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank, which is the country's central bank.

"Six cases have already been registered against Rashid Nasin, 43, the mastermind of the illegal networking business," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Crime Range DSP Hobindra Bogati was quoted as saying by the paper.

He further said the arrested had lied to people saying that they were operating diamond and jewelery related business.

"They were asking the people participating in the orientation to invest $1,250 promising them attractive return," he said.

The official said all the suspects have been taken into custody.

He further said the arrested Indian nationals had opened an unregistered marketing company in Nepal named Shine Group International.

"The arrestees have already swindled many Nepalis in the name of the company," the official said.

