12 Indian Fishermen Arrested In Sri Lanka Over "Illegal Fishing"

At least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested and their boat seized on Sunday near Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka, the Navy said here.

The operation was conducted by the Northern Naval Command in coordination with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

"In the wee hours of September 28, 2025, the Sri Lanka Navy seized one Indian fishing boat and apprehended 12 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, off the Delft Island in Jaffna," the Navy said in a statement. The group of Indian fishing boats were spotted "engaging in illegal fishing, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters," it said.

The seized boat and the fishermen were brought to the Kankasanthurei harbour and were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mailadi for further legal proceedings.

The fishermen issue remains a contentious one in the India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

