2,661 Indian Fishermen Repatriated From Pakistan Since 2014: Centre

Due to sustained efforts by the Centre, 2,661 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in the Upper House, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, also said the government attaches high priority to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked the number of Indian fishermen imprisoned in Pakistan who have not been released despite completing their sentences.

"India and Pakistan exchange lists of fishermen and civil prisoners of each country, lodged in jails of the other, on January 1 and July 1 every year. According to the lists exchanged on January 1, 2026, Pakistan acknowledged the custody of 199 Indian/believed-to-be Indian fishermen," Singh said.

According to the available information, there are 183 Indian fishermen whose sentences are complete, he added.

The government of India attaches "high priority" to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen, the minister said.

"The issue is consistently raised with the Pakistan government, underlining that the matter may be considered purely on humanitarian and livelihood grounds.

"As a result of sustained efforts by the government, 2,661 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014," Singh said.

As soon as instances of apprehension of Indian fishermen by Pakistani authorities are reported, immediate steps are taken by the High Commission of India in Islamabad to seek consular access from the Pakistan government, he said.

"During consular access, officials from the High Commission of India visit the Indian/believed-to-be-Indian fishermen in Pakistani jails to ascertain their well-being and distribute daily-use welfare items.

"All possible assistance is extended to the Indian fishermen for their early release and repatriation, along with the release of their boats," he added.

In a separate query, the MEA was asked the number of Indian nationals who have attempted irregular migration to Europe through the 'Dunki route' (illegal route) in the last three years.

The government said it has been made aware of instances where dubious entities involved in fake recruitment job offers lured Indian nationals, including youth, mostly through social media for overseas employment to various countries, including in Europe.

"Such fraudulent activities of illegal/unscrupulous recruitment agents come to light as and when a complaint is filed by the aggrieved emigrants or their relatives/friends/family members, who have been cheated by their employers, since these Indian nationals proceed abroad on their own volition through fraudulent recruitment agents and illegal channels," Singh said.

As regards specific data on the number of Indian nationals who attempted such irregular migration to Europe, it is "not available", the government said.

The government of India works in close coordination with relevant foreign governments on matters of migration, including illegal migration of Indian citizens.

"India has signed Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements (MMPAs) with several European countries, including Austria, France, Denmark, Italy, Germany and the UK.

"These agreements aim to facilitate the safe and regular movement of skilled workers, researchers, professionals, specialists, students and apprentices from India," Singh said.

The joint working groups (JWGs) established within the MMPAs meet regularly to discuss matters related to returns and readmission, as well as the challenge of human trafficking, he added.

In a separate query, the MEA was asked whether it is a fact that there has been an "increase" in the migration of India's highly-educated, skilled and professional workforce to foreign countries.

"India has historically been a large source of international migrants, with an estimated 35 million Indians and people of Indian origin living abroad as of 2024-25," Singh said.

The increase in migration is a trend that began in the '90s and continues to date, the government said.

"The economic ties facilitated by migration have strengthened India's bilateral relationships with many countries, encouraging trade, investment and technological collaborations.

"Beyond economic contributions, the Indian diaspora significantly enhances India's soft power on the global stage. As part of circular mobility, Indian nationals returning to India after working abroad also help foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the country," he said.

Another query asked the MEA whether the government has any "official estimates" on the stock of high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) residing abroad as on the latest date.

"No classification by the expression 'high net worth' can be made in the absence of its definition in the Income-Tax Act, 1961. Data on Indian citizens leaving the country does not include their assets," Singh said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)