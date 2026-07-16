115 Fall Ill After Eating Street Golgappas, 12 Hospitalised In Rajasthan

Around 115 people, including a large number of children, fell ill after consuming golgappas (pani-patasi) from a street vendor in Polai Khurd village under the Simliya area of Digod subdivision in Kota district.

Twelve people have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Simliya after developing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and severe stomach pain.

According to officials, the affected individuals began experiencing health complications on Tuesday night, shortly after eating the golgappas.

As more villagers reported similar symptoms, family members rushed them to nearby hospitals and health centres, prompting the Health Department to launch an emergency response. In view of the large number of patients, the Medical Department established a special health camp in the village.

Two medical teams, along with a 108 ambulance, were deployed at the direction of Block Chief Medical and Health Officer (BCMO) Rajesh Samar. While critically ill patients were shifted to CHC Simliya, others are being treated at the village health camp.

Sub-Divisional Officer Deepak Mahawar and BCMO Rajesh Samar visited the village on Wednesday morning to review the situation. Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Narendra Nagar also inspected the medical arrangements.

Health Department personnel, including ANMs and ASHA workers, are conducting a door-to-door survey to identify additional cases and ensure timely medical assistance. Officials said the situation is being closely monitored.

The Food Safety Department has collected samples of the golgappas, their ingredients, and the water used in their preparation. Water samples from the vendor's source have also been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vendor is a resident of Sholi village. Sub-Divisional Officer Deepak Mahawar said all aspects of the incident are being investigated.

Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible if the investigation establishes food safety violations or negligence.

BCMO Rajesh Samar said patients started arriving at hospitals on Tuesday night. Medical teams have since been treating all affected individuals, and most patients are reported to be stable. However, the Health Department continues to monitor the situation as a precaution.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)