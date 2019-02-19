112: India's All-In-One Emergency Helpline Number To Be Launched Today

112 will be single emergency helpline number for India.

A single emergency helpline number "112" will be launched in India today that would provide immediate assistance to services like police (100), fire (101), health (108), women safety (1090) and child protection. The emergency services, which were earlier launched in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland, will be made available in 16 states and Union Territories and Mumbai city today. The emergency number will gradually be extended to other states as well.

The emergency number 112 is on the lines of "911' - the all-in-one emergency number in the United States.

"112 India" emergency helpline mobile app:

A "112 India" mobile app by the Ministry of Home Affairs will also be launched on Google Playstore and Apple store. For women and children, "112 India" mobile app would provide a special ''SHOUT'' feature which alerts registered volunteers in the vicinity of the victim for immediate assistance.

Sates where 112 emergency number will be launched:

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Uttarakhand

3. Punjab

4. Rajasthan

5. Madhya Pradesh

6. Tamil Nadu

7. Kerala

8. Andhra Pradesh

9. Telangana

10. Gujarat

11. Puducherry

12. Lakshadweep

13. Andaman

14. Dadar Nagar Haveli

15. Daman and Diu

16. Jammu and Kashmir

The emergency number will also be available for Mumbai city. The service has already been launched in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Panic call feature on 112 helpline:

There is another unique feature of this helpline. On smart phones, you can press power button three times quickly to activate panic call to Emergency Response Centre (ERC). On normal phones, long press ''5 or ''9'' to activate panic call.

Emergency complaints online:

The emergency services can also be accessed online by logging on to Emergency Response Support System website. On the ERSS website, you can either send an emergency email or send SOS alert to Emergency Report Centre (ERC).

More about emergency number 112:

The states will have to set up a dedicated Emergency Response Centre (ERC). A team of trained call-takers and dispatchers will handle emergency requests relating to assistance from police, fire and rescue, health and other emergency services.

The 112 emergency helpline is a sponsored project that falls under the Union Home Ministry and is part of the Nirbhaya sceme.

The police can view all events after an emergency call is made at the Emergency Response Centre. The centres are connected to district command centres (DCC) and the emergency response vehicles and assistance/response to victims are facilitated through them.



(With Inputs From PTI)