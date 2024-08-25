Haunting Titanic Newspaper Discovered In Wardrobe After 112 Years

This piece of maritime and social history sold at auction for 34 pounds on Tuesday, August 20.

A newspaper chronicling the devastating human toll of the Titanic sinking has been uncovered after 112 years in a wardrobe. The edition of the Daily Mirror, dated April 20, 1912-five days after the tragedy-was discovered in a home in Lichfield, Staffordshire. Its front-page story depicts the anguish of passengers' relatives in Southampton, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones from the list of survivors, the Independent reported.

Hanson's Auctioneers, who sold the newspaper this week, described the find as a "valuable piece of social history."

Charles Hanson, the auction house's owner, remarked, "The sinking of the Titanic has been extensively documented in films, TV shows, and books, and we know much about the lives lost. This discovery serves as a poignant reminder of the many bereaved families and friends-heartbroken mothers, fathers, and wives."

The Titanic, famously touted as "practically unsinkable" before its maiden voyage, remains one of the deadliest maritime disasters in history. Over 1,500 people perished when the ship struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic, with only around 700 survivors. Although the ship was equipped with too few lifeboats, many were launched half-empty due to the widespread belief that the Titanic could not sink.

Southampton, home to the majority of the ship's crew, was particularly hard hit by the disaster. The Daily Mirror described the scene outside the White Star Line's offices, where lists of survivors were posted: "A list of the saved was posted outside the White Star offices, and mothers and wives who had been hoping against hope eagerly read the names, only to find their worst fears were realized. By this appalling disaster, mothers have been robbed of sons, wives of husbands, and young girls of sweethearts."

The newspaper called the publication of the survivors' list "a terrible day in the history of the town, though it put an end to all suspense." The cover story was supplemented by a two-page spread featuring photographs of victims, including Titanic's captain, Edward Smith.

This piece of maritime and social history sold at auction for 34 pounds on Tuesday, August 20. The auctioneer noted that while accounts of the sinking often focus on the victims, the newspaper's emphasis on the families left behind is what makes it so compelling. "When you see the faces of those affected, it's very moving," Mr. Hanson added.

The newspaper was found alongside other historical documents, including those covering King George V's coronation in 1911.