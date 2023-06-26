Netflix Slammed Over Insensitive New Show Tweet After Submersible Tragedy

Netflix has been slammed by the netizens

Streaming giant Netflix has been slammed by the netizens for dropping the trailer of its new documentary, The Deepest Breath on Twitter, just days after the Titan Submersible imploded, killing all five onboard.

Netflix's latest documentary is about Alessia Zecchini, who holds a world record in freediving. The trailer did not go down well with the netizens and they criticised the OTT giant's move to release the trailer at the wrong time.

A Twitter user wrote, "I'm not sure this is the best show to advertise during the Titanic submarine thing."

Another user wrote, "Probably not the best-timed tweet you've ever done."

A third added: "Wow epic timing, and not in a good way. Who decided this was going up?"

Watch the trailer here:

In freediving, a single breath can be the difference between life or death.



The Deepest Breath, a new documentary, premieres July 19 pic.twitter.com/XLeH5D1YMm — Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2023



Meanwhile, a "catastrophic implosion," such as that believed to have destroyed the Titan submersible, would have happened with incredible force and speed gave the crushing water pressure on the floor of the ocean.

The remains of the Titanic rest on the seabed in the North Atlantic at a depth of some 3,800 meters (12,400 feet).

At sea level, atmospheric pressure is 14.7 pounds per square inch (psi).

The Titan, built by OceanGate Inc. of Everett, Washington, was designed to sustain the extreme water pressure at the depth of the Titanic and had made previous dives to the wreck.