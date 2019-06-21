11-Year-Old Charged For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In Dehradun

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl's parents had gone out leaving her at home with her two elder siblings, an official said.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2019 21:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
11-Year-Old Charged For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Girl In Dehradun

According to the complaint registered, the accused took the victim to his house. (Representational)


Dehradun: 

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 11-year-old neighbour in Dalanwala area of the city, police said Friday. 

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl's parents had gone out leaving her at home with her two elder siblings, an official said. 

According to the complaint registered by the girl's parents on Thursday, the accused took the victim to his house and raped her, senior police officer Shweta Choubey said.

The boy was charged under the POCSO act and has been sent to a juvenile home, she said. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rape

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayMoto One VisionInternational Yoga DayRealme C2

................................ Advertisement ................................