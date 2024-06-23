11-Year-Old Boy Murdered For Opposing Minor Sister's Molestation In UP: Cops

Case of murder has been registered against Himanshu Yadav, say Cops (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by a youth who used to molest his elder sister here, police said on Sunday.

The body of the boy was found near a school under Ubhaon police station area, they said.

On the complaint of the victim's father, a case of murder has been registered against Himanshu Yadav, a resident of Bhadaura Tarchhapar village, and his unknown companion, they said.

According to police sources, Yadav used to molest the boy's 16-year-old sister, which was opposed by him. That is why the accused killed him.

