11,300 Kg Drugs, 58 Arrests: Mumbai Narcotics Control Body's 2022 Score

Seized drugs included large quantities of cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and LSD. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit seized a whopping 11,300 kg of drugs from different parts of the country and arrested 58 persons in the last nine months, an official said here on Tuesday.

The quantity is significantly higher than the previous year when the Mumbai unit of the federal anti-drug agency had seized 1,780 kg of drugs.

It also registered 46 cases from January 1 till the first week of October and arrested people from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa among other states, the NCB official said.

Seized drugs included large quantities of cocaine, mephedrone, ganja, heroin and LSD.

The official, however, did not specify the collective worth of the seized drugs in illicit markets.

`Black cocaine' is the drug most in demand in the market and sold at Rs 20,000 per gram, making it the most expensive narcotic substance, the official said.

Mephedrone is sold at Rs 3,000 per gram.

"Black cocaine is in high demand among people in high society. Our focus is on the suppliers and manufacturers of such drugs," the official said.

In 2021, the NCB had seized 1,780 kg of drugs, registered 119 cases and arrested 240 people from different states, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)