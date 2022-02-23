108-Foot Idol Of Lord Hanuman To Come Up In Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram

The construction of the idol in stone will start from March. (Representational)

A 108-foot high idol of Lord Hanuman, the third in the series of 'Char Dham' (four abodes or pilgrimage sites) in the country, will be installed in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram by Shree Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the idol was held on Wednesday. The two other idols are in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. There are plans to identify a site for the fourth idol.

The construction of the idol in stone will start from March and is expected to be completed in two years.

