PM Launches Rs.100 Coin In Vajpayee Memory, Says Can't Believe He's Gone

PM Modi said Vajpayee was "a stalwart loved and respected across all sections of society".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a commemorative Rs 100 coin in memory of iconic BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a day before his birth anniversary. "The mind is not ready to believe that Atal Ji is no longer with us," PM Modi said on the former prime minister, who died in August.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was "a stalwart loved and respected across all sections of society," PM Modi said at the function attended by top BJP leaders and ministers including party president Amit Shah, veteran LK Advani and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The prime minister also remarked that Vajpayee sat in opposition and didn't stop raising his voice for the people. "Today political scenario is such that if one has to stay out of power for two-five years, one gets restless," he said.

The 100-rupee coin with the image of the former prime minister has his name inscribed in Hindi and English. The coin weighs 35 grams and has the years 1924 and 2018 inscribed to mark the years of Mr Vajpayee's birth and death.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee coin weighs 35 grams and has the years 1924 and 2018 inscribed on it.

On the flipside, the coin has the Lion Capitol of the Ashoka Pillar with "Satyameva Jayate" inscribed below.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 at the age of 93. He was the prime minister of the country for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for almost six years from 1999.

Various places have been renamed after him in tribute. Four Himalayan peaks have been named after him. Chhattisgarh's Naya Raipur has also been renamed as Atal Nagar.