100 Roads Blocked, Rivers Cross Danger Mark In Uttarakhand After Heavy Rain

In Rudraprayag, the swollen waters of Alaknanda river have submerged a 10-foot idol of Lord Shiva.

Over 100 roads have been blocked after heavy rain battered Uttarakhand over the last few days. A red alert has been issued in the hil state and major rivers are flowing over the danger mark.



Uttarakhand Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain across several districts of the state including Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh, Udhamsingh Nagar and much of the Kumaon region. An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, and Haridwar.



The weather office has four colour-coded warnings -- 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).



The incessant rain has led to the closure of over 100 roads as water levels have risen in Ganga, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Sarada, Mandakini and Kosi rivers.

In the last 24 hours, 72.5 mm of rain was recorded in Chaukhutia of Almora, 62 mm in Bhansiachana, 59 mm in Lohaghat, 45 mm in Champawat, 42 mm in Kashipur, 38 mm in Bhimtal, 31 mm in Haldwani, and 26 mm in Chamoli.



In Rudraprayag district, the swollen waters of Alaknanda river have submerged a 10-foot idol of Lord Shiva. The Department of Meteorology and Disaster Management has issued an advisory to people to avoid going near low-lying areas or river banks due to the rising waters.



All non-government schools in Pauri and Nainital districts have been closed and District Magistrates have been instructed to be ready for immediate rescue in case of disaster. The disaster management departments as well as the national disaster rescue force have been instructed to remain alert.



While Ganga and Saryu are flowing just a few meters below the danger mark, Alaknanda, Mandakani and Bhagirathi rivers have crossed the danger level. The water level of Gomti, Kali, Gauri and Sharda rivers is also rising.



The road to Pagal Nal and Malwa near Peepal Kothi on the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to landslide debris. Roads on Yamunotri Highway, Dharchula and Tawa Ghat National Highway are also blocked.