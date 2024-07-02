On CCTV, Speeding Bus Runs Over 6 Women In Uttarakhand, 1 Dead

Three other women, who were also in the path of the bus, narrowly escaped being hit by the bus.

A speeding bus ran over six women in Uttarakhand this evening. One of the women died on the spot. The bus seemed out of control as it hit the women in footage recorded by a nearby CCTV camera.

Three other women, who were also in the path of the bus, narrowly escaped being hit by the bus while a scooter approaching from the opposite side also managed to swerve just in time to avoid a collision, footage showed.

The women were waiting for autos on the Kashipur Road near Alliance flyover in Rudrapur when the bus rammed them from behind. The injured were rushed for treatment to the district hospital. One of the injured is critical, said officials.

"We received the information about the accident around 5 pm.We have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, while medical teams are actively treating the other injured women," said said Manjunath TC, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar.

The yellow bus had a banner with St Mary's Senior Secondary School's name written on it, although authorities have yet to confirm its affiliation with any school. "The bus looked like a school bus in the video but we are not sure about it as of yet. But it was a private bus," he said.