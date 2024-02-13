100-Foot Tunnel Constructed To Steal Crude Oil From Rajasthan Pipeline: Cops

A 100-foot tunnel has been constructed to steal crude oil from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline, police here on Tuesday said.

The investigation has been handed over to the special operations group of the police, they said.

A half-inch pipe was connected to the line and was laid through the tunnel to a petrol pump, police said.

This crude oil theft was caught near Raipur on the Pali-Jaipur highway on Monday during a survey by the officials of the IOC to find some fault, they said.

The police said that what unfolded before the officials during this survey was a shocking arrangement to steal the crude oil from the pipe line stretching from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana.

After digging a pit at the faulty location on Monday night, they discovered a tunnel, they said.

The work was, however, halted on Monday due to the late hour, police said.

When the officials resumed excavation on Tuesday morning, it led to a valve connected to a nearby petrol pump's tank, they said.

The officials informed the police and lodged a report at the Bar Police Station on Monday.

The petrol pump manager identified as Pradeep Mali was arrested later during investigation, police said, adding the search of the petrol pump owner was on.

An IOC official said that a valve was mounted on the main IOC pipeline and a half-inch pipe line, connected to the valve, had been laid to the tank of the petrol pump.

"For this, a 4 feet wide and 100 feet long tunnel had been dug 10 feet below the ground," the official said.

It has not been revealed yet since when the theft of crude oil has been taking place and how much crude, so far, has been stolen, he added.

A police official said that the petrol pump belonging to the HPCL is located just 100 meters before the police station.

"It had been closed for many years. About three months ago, the company allocated it to Rajendra Jain from Barmer, who rented it out to Akash Jain and Sohanlal Vishnoi," said the police official.

The police suspect that the accused rented the pump to steal and sell crude oil from the IOC pipeline.

They suspect that the thieves were stealing oil from the pipeline and supplying it in tankers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)