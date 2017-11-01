100 Children Fall Ill In Uttar Pradesh School After Eating Biscuits

Some 100 children fell ill after eating biscuits at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district yesterday, police said.The children complained of vomiting and stomach ache yesterday evening and were rushed to a hospital, police said.Chief Medical Officer Satish Singh said 45 children were in serious condition and admitted to the hospital, while the remaining 55 were kept under observation.All the children are in the age group of 10 to 14 years, he said. District Magistrate Vishak G said that the school was run by the social welfare department and that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.