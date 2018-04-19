10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Head Smashed With Stone In Chhattisgarh Village

The 10-year-old was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused. (File photo)
Raipur: A 10-year-old girl was raped and killed during a wedding function in a village in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Police said the 25-year-old accused, who has been arrested, admitted to have raped and killed the child by smashing her head with a stone.
The 10-year-old was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused, Uttam Sahu, police said.
Police said Sahu is a resident of Rehauta village in Kunda police station area and had gone to the village as a part of the marriage procession.
Finding everyone involved in the wedding, he lured the girl away and committed the crime. The body of the child was found dumped in a dry riverbed in the village on Thursday morning.