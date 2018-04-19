10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Head Smashed With Stone In Chhattisgarh Village

Police said the 25-year-old accused, who has been arrested, admitted to have raped and killed the child by smashing her head with a stone.

All India | | Updated: April 19, 2018 22:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Head Smashed With Stone In Chhattisgarh Village

The 10-year-old was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused. (File photo)

Raipur:  A 10-year-old girl was raped and killed during a wedding function in a village in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Police said the 25-year-old accused, who has been arrested, admitted to have raped and killed the child by smashing her head with a stone.

The 10-year-old was related to the bridegroom, who was a friend of the accused, Uttam Sahu, police said. 

Comments
Police said Sahu is a resident of Rehauta village in Kunda police station area and had gone to the village as a part of the marriage procession.

Finding everyone involved in the wedding, he lured the girl away and committed the crime. The body of the child was found dumped in a dry riverbed in the village on Thursday morning.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Minor rapeChhattisgarh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleBH Loya caseTata Nexon AMT

................................ Advertisement ................................