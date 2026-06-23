10-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Delhi Footpath, Raped And Killed

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed by a taxi driver, police said, adding that her body was found in a forested area of Mehrauli in Delhi.

According to reports, the girl's family informed the police via a PCR call around 5 am on Monday that their daughter had gone missing.

Following the family's complaint, the Mehrauli police swung into action immediately and launched a search for the girl.

The police scanned footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras in the area.

During the investigation, the police received information about a suspicious taxi driver.

Within four hours, the police arrested the accused, who has been identified as 25-year-old Bablu, who drives an app-based cab.

During interrogation, the accused confessed his crime to the police.

He revealed that he had kidnapped the girl from a footpath near CDR Chowk in the Mehrauli area. He then took her towards Gurugram, where she was raped.

The police recovered the girl's body based on the information provided by the accused.

The police state that all legal proceedings in the matter are underway and the strictest possible action will be taken against the accused.

The victim's family, originally from Bihar, used to live in a rented home, but after losing it, they began living on the pavement.

The young girl sold balloons, and her parents are daily-wage labourers. The parents have four children, including this 10-year-old girl.

