10-Year-Old Deaf And Mute Girl Allegedly Raped In West Bengal, Dies

The accused, 18, was arrested on Friday and produced in Uluberia court, which remanded him to seven days police custody, police said

All India | | Updated: November 10, 2018 03:46 IST
The deaf and dumb girl was raped inside a toilet near her residenceon Monday, police said

Uluberia, West Bengal: 

A differently-abled 10-year-old minor, who was allegedly raped in Simulia area of Howrah district on Monday, died while being taken to a hospital, police said on Friday.

The deaf and dumb girl was raped inside a toilet near her residence on Monday, a police officer said.

However, the incident came to light only on Thursday after her mother noticed that she was behaving differently for the last few days and also experiencing urinary problems, he said.

She was then taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed rape and referred her to the Uluberia sub-divisional hospital, but the girl died en route, the officer said.

The accused, 18, was arrested on Friday and produced in Uluberia court, which remanded him to seven days police custody, he said.

