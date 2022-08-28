10-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Ganga

Kaushambi: With the help of local divers, the body of the victim was recovered.(Representational)

10-year-old boy got drowned while taking bath in river Ganga in Kokhraj area here on Sunday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kokhraj police station Tej Bahadur Singh said Ajay (10), a resident of Kurai village was taking bath in the river along with his friends at the Urai ghat when he suddenly drowned in deep water.

With the help of local divers, the body of the victim was recovered and handed over to his family members, the SHO added.

