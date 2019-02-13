Explosion At Tuition Centre In Jammu And Kashmir, 12 Students Injured

Pulwama blast: The injured students were taken to a hospital.

Twelve students were injured in a blast at a tuition centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today.

The injured students were taken to a hospital, and all of them are said to be out of danger.

The police said they were trying to find out the nature of the explosion.

An ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 has been announced by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in a tweet called for a probe into the incident.

"Education must be made conflict neutral. It is unacceptable & inhuman to have explosives going off inside class rooms. I condemn this act unequivocally & hope that it is properly investigated. The truth must be known & the guilty must be severely punished," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

