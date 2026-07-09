10 Stations, 7 Lines: Delhi Metro Begins 12-km Expansion Work

Work has begun on one of Delhi Metro's biggest underground expansion projects, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday starting construction of the 12.377-km Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor that will run through Central Delhi.

The fully underground stretch will have 10 stations and connect seven metro lines, making it one of the network's biggest interchange corridors. Once completed, it is expected to improve connectivity to New Delhi Railway Station, Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, India Gate, Kartavya Path, Delhi Secretariat, Arun Jaitley Stadium and several other key destinations across the capital, the DMRC said.

Better Connectivity

One of the biggest features of the project is the number of interchange stations it will add to the network.

Passengers will be able to switch between:

Red Line and Green Line at Inderlok

Magenta Line at Nabi Karim

Yellow Line and Airport Express Line at New Delhi

Violet Line at Delhi Gate

Blue Line at Indraprastha

The DMRC said the corridor will significantly improve cross-city connectivity across the National Capital Region by bringing together seven Metro lines on a single underground route.

The proposed Sarai Rohilla station is also expected to serve nearby educational institutions, commercial areas and the Karol Bagh market.

Magenta Line Set To Become Delhi Metro's Longest

The extension will stretch the Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, taking its total length to nearly 89 kilometres and making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network.

According to DMRC, it will also have the highest number of interchange stations and underground stations in the network. The entire corridor will operate with driverless metro trains.

What's Next For Delhi Metro's Phase-IV Expansion?

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor is part of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion and is expected to bridge an important gap in the network through Central Delhi.

Construction is already underway on other sections of the Magenta Line between Janakpuri West and RK Ashram Marg. The Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension (1.8 km) and Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (9.9 km) sections have already opened to commuters, while the remaining stretches will be completed in phases.

DMRC has also begun work on the Central Vista section as it pushes ahead with the next phase of Delhi Metro's expansion.

The first construction activity began at the proposed Sarai Rohilla Metro station, where DMRC started building the diaphragm wall, a key structural element used in constructing underground Metro stations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present at the launch.