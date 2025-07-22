10 Reasons Why Apache Helicopter Is Considered One Of The Deadliest In World

In a big boost to the army's offensive capability and reconnaissance operations, India received its first consignment of long-awaited Apache attack helicopters from the US today. Also known as the 'tanks in the air', the AH-64Es landed at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon Air Force Station.

According to sources associated with defence and security establishments, the helicopters will be deployed on the Pakistan border.

This is the first time the Indian Army will operate the Apache helicopters. The Indian Air Force already operates 22 of the heavy attack helicopters.

Here are 10 reasons why the Apache helicopters are considered one of the deadliest:

The Apache helicopter is the most modern configuration of the Apache and is ready for the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) battlefield. The MDO refers to a concept where military forces integrate activities across multiple domains (land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace) to achieve strategic and operational objectives. Designed for interoperability within the MDO ecosystem, AH-64E is a lethal, survivable, and agile system providing the reach, maneuverability, and performance needed by ground forces and contributes to current and future joint mission success, Boeing said in a statement. The helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art targeting systems that provide accurate data on the target in all weather conditions. They have night vision navigation systems, which will make the offensive capabilities of the army even more effective. According to Boeing, the Apache helicopters have a network-centric, fully integrated weapon system specifically built to dominate in highly contested and complex battle space. These include multiple enhancements to the aircraft's sensors, software, and weapons performance. The Apache helicopters can be used not only to attack, but also in security, reconnaissance, and peace operations. AH-64Es can provide and integrate advanced capabilities through a layered effect of on-board and off-board sensors, stand-off long-range weapons, and the connectivity required to use all the tools the ecosystem can bring. "This is a fully integrated, optimized for battle attack helicopter that is truly in a class by itself," Boeing said. The helicopters can control unmanned aerial vehicles and have powerful T700-GE-701D engines with upgraded face gearopens in a new tab transmission to accommodate more power, Boeing said. The standard crew size of the helicopters is two. Its maximum operating weight is around 10,432 kg.

Boeing delivered the first US Army Apache AH-64A in January 1984. Since then, the US Army and other nations have received more than 2,700 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Boeing's global customers for the Apache include India, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.