3 Apache Choppers, Painted In Desert Camo, Arrive For Indian Army From US

The Indian Army has received the first batch of three Apache helicopters that will massively boost its offensive and operational capabilities. The state-of-the-art choppers, painted in desert camouflage, arrived at the Hindon airbase this afternoon from the United States in an Antonov transport aircraft.

This is the first time the Indian Army would operate Apache helicopters, undoubtedly among the world's best fighter choppers. The Indian Air Force already operates 22 of the heavy attack helicopters.

These new choppers, known as "tanks in the air", will be deployed in Jodhpur near the western border with Pakistan.

"Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India. These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the #IndianArmy significantly," said the Indian Army, sharing the first photos of helicopters in India.

The Boeing-manufactured choppers will now undergo a process of acceptance that includes various trials.

The three choppers are part of a $600 million deal to buy six Apache helicopters, which was signed between New Delhi and Washington during President Donald Trump's India visit in his first term in 2020. Under this deal, the first batch of three helicopters was set to arrive during May-June 2024, but supply line disruptions and geopolitical developments kept postponing the delivery.

The Indian Air Force already has two active Apache squadrons in Pathankot in Punjab and Jorhat in Assam.

The Apache helicopters can be used for attack purposes as well as for security, reconnaissance, and peace operations. These are equipped with state-of-the-art targeting systems that provide accurate data on the target in all weather conditions.

The choppers are armed with night vision navigation systems and have the latest communication, navigation, sensor, and weapon systems.