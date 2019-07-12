10-Point Guide To India's Moon Mission On Monday

Almost entire Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, lander and rover have been designed and made in India

Sriharikota: India will step up the international space race on Monday when it launches a low-cost mission to become only the fourth country to land a probe on the moon. Just five days before the 50th anniversary of man's first lunar landing, Chandrayaan-2 - or Moon Chariot 2 - will blast off from an island off Andhra Pradesh after a decade-long build-up. The mission will also highlight how far space travel has advanced since Neil Armstrong's giant leap for mankind during the Apollo 11 mission. India has spent about Rs 960 crore to get Chandrayaan-2 ready for the 384,400 kilometres (around 240,000 miles) trip from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to the scheduled landing on the lunar South Pole on September 6.