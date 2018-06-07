10 Pilgrims Killed After Minibus Rams Stationary Truck On Mumbai-Agra Highway

The pilgrims were travelling from Ujjain to Ulhasnagar in Thane when the accident occurred near Chandwad this morning, an officer said.
"The front tyre of the minibus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle which rammed a stationery truck containing sand. The truck was parked on the side of the road," Inspector AR Mohite told news agency IANS.
While 10 pilgrims died on the spot, about 12 were injured and rushed to the Chandwad Civil Hospital. "At least five of them are said to be critical," Mr Mohite added.
CommentsThe identification of the victims was underway, he said.
(With inputs from IANS)