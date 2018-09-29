10 Personnel Detained After Special Police Officer Fled With AK-47 Rifles

Adil Bashir went missing with seven AK-47 rifles in Srinagar.

A day after a special police officer (SPO) deserted the police force to join a terrorist group and escaped with seven AK-47 rifles in Srinagar, the police have taken 10 police guards into custody. The cops were deployed at the official residence of a PDP legislator from where SPO Adil Bashir went missing along with the weapons on Friday.

The police today confirmed that Adil Bashir has joined a terrorist group. They have started an investigation and lawmaker Aijaz Ahmad Mir could be called for questioning.

"We have detained all the seven SPOs whose weapons have been taken away. The static guard and others deployed there have also been detained for questioning. We are looking into various aspects. This is early to talk if they are directly involved in it,'' said Imtiaz Ismael Parray, Srinagar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The incident has created a flutter in Srinagar and a high alert has been sounded in Kashmir. A reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the arrest of the deserter.

The police guards deployed at the official residence of PDP lawmaker Aijaz Ahmad Mir reported on Friday that their service weapons were missing and said that SPO Adil Bashir had decamped with seven AK-47 rifles and one pistol.

The police say Mr Mir had been out of station for the last two weeks and the guards had no information about his absence.

"We are looking at different aspects. The protectee was supposed to inform the police before going out of station. His personal security officers (PSO) and others who were supposed to man the place and weapons had to inform us. But the information didn't reach us," said Mr Parray.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said that they have got crucial leads about the deserter SPO's link with terrorist groups.

"The SPO stole these weapons. A case has been registered. Action will be taken against those who have been found wanting in performing their duties,'' said Mr Singh.

The incident at JawaharNagar, a posh neighbourhood in Srinagar and home to most lawmakers and government officials, is a major embarrassment for the police. The area is considered one of the high security zones in Srinagar.

Over 40 SPOs have resigned from police in the last 10 days following terror threats and murder of three policemen in south Kashmir. To prevent the resignation spree, the centre has announced an increase in their salaries.