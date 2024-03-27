10 MPs Who Asked The Most Questions In Lok Sabha From 2019 To 2024

The 17th Lok Sabha, which was formed after the 2019 General Elections, came to an end on February 10, 2024. In the last five years, the lower house of the Parliament held 15 sessions and sat for 55 days per year, the lowest number of sittings among the Lok Sabhas that completed a full five-year term, an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms said.

The 17th Lok Sabha had 272 sittings over its five-year tenure from 2019-2024. With 37 sittings, the longest Lok Sabha session took place from June 17, 2019, to August 6, 2019.

Who asked the most questions?

The Maharashtra MPs were at the top, with each member posing an average of 315 questions in the last five years. According to the Association of Democratic Reforms data, five Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MPs asked an average of 410 questions.

As far as the overall figure is concerned, 505 MPs posed 92,271 questions on the floor of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Here's a list of parliamentarians who asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha:

Sukanta Majumdar (BJP) - Balurghat constituency - 596 questions Sudheer Gupta (BJP) - Mandsaur constituency - 586 questions Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP) - Jamshedpur constituency - 580 questions Shrirang Appa Barne (SHS) - Maval constituency - 579 questions Supriya Sadanand Sule (NCP) - Baramati constituency - 577 questions Amol Ramsing Kolhe (NCP) - Shirur constituency - 570 questions Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP) - Dhule constituency - 556 questions Kuldeep Rai Sharma (INC) - Andaman and Nicobar Islands constituency - 555 questions Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik (SHS) - Kolhapur constituency - 553 questions Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar (SHS) - Mumbai-North-West constituency - 531 questions

During the 17th Lok Sabha, 559 MPs, including those elected through bye-elections, asked 165 questions on average, including both starred and unstarred questions and attended 189 of the 273 sittings. Starred questions require oral responses in Parliament while MPs seek written responses from the government for unstarred questions.

India will elect its representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha in the 2024 General Elections, which will be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.