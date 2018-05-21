10 Killed, 47 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Madhya Pradesh Seven persons, including the bus driver, died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries at the district hospital, a senior police official said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT 47 injured when a bus crashed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh admitted to hospital Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Ten people, including an infant, were killed and 47 others injured when the bus they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district in the early hours today, a police official said.



The private bus was on its way to Ahmedabad in Gujarat from Banda in Uttar Pradesh when it hit the stationary truck from the back. The accident happened near Ruthiyai town in Guna district at around 4:30 am, Guna Police Station in-charge Vivek Asthana told news agency PTI.



The truck had broken down on the road due to some technical problem, the police said.



Seven persons, including the bus driver, died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries at the district hospital, Mr Asthana said.



Those who died included nine men and an 18-month-old girl.



Those injured were admitted to the district hospital where the condition of three of them was reported to be serious, he said.



A case was registered in connection with the mishap, the police added.



Further details were awaited.





