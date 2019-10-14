10 Dead After Building Collapses Following Cylinder Blast In UP

The cylinder blast took place in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau.

Ten people have died and several injured in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau district after a house collapsed following a cylinder blast this morning.

Many people are feared to be trapped. The cause of the blast is yet to be determined.

Condoling the deaths, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the district officials to ensure that the injured and families of those who have died get all the help.

