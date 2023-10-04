10 Dead, 82 Missing,14 Bridges Collapsed In Sikkim Flash Flood

Parts of a dam were swept away, worsening the flooding.

As many as 10 civilians have died and 82 people, including 22 Army personnel, are missing after a cloudburst over the Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim caused it to overflow, triggering flash floods in the Teesta river. A government official said 14 bridges have collapsed and over 3,000 tourists are feared stranded in different parts of the state.

The cloudburst occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and the swirling waters swept away parts of a dam at Chungthang, which is the state's largest hydropower project, worsening the flooding downstream.

The Sikkim government has declared the calamity a disaster under the Disaster Management Act.

Amid the doom and gloom, the Army gave a heartening update on Wednesday evening when it shared that one of the 23 soldiers that had gone missing from Singtam town has been rescued and his condition is stable.

Deaths, Destruction

A senior official in the Sikkim government confirmed that 10 people, all of them civilians, have died and 82 are still missing.

"As many as 14 bridges - nine under the Border Roads Organisation and five under the State government - suffered extensive damage and collapsed. Over 3,000 tourists are feared stranded," said the official.

Around 14 workers working in Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang, parts of which were swept away, are still stranded in the tunnels.

Injuries and missing persons have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, Dikchu and Singtam in Gangtok district, and Rangpo in Pakyong district. Over 25 people have been rushed to various hospitals, the official added.

Mobile networks and broadband connections have been disrupted in Chungthang and most of North Sikkim due to fibre cable lines being destroyed by the flash floods in Sangkalan and Toong in Mangan district.

Soldier Rescued

"Troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army launched a massive search-and-rescue operation to trace the 23 missing soldiers. The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains and fast-flowing water in the Teesta River with the roads and bridges washed away at many places. By evening, one soldier had been rescued and the search operation for the other 22 personnel continues," an Army official said.

.

The Army said family members of the missing persons have been contacted and informed about the situation and all other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe and are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions in mobile communication.