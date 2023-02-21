10-Day Taj Mahotsav Begins In UP's Agra, 300 Artisans To Participate

Programmes will be organised in Agra for the next 10 days.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education minister Yogendra Upadhyay inaugurated the Taj Mahotsav in Agra on Monday and said the event is an amalgamation of art, culture, and cuisines.

He said the 10-day event has not only become an attraction for locals but also tourists coming from other nations.

Around 300 artisans from various states and UTs such as Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh are participating in the event whose theme this year is 'Vishwa Bandhutva'.

"It (Mahotsav) is an amalgamation of art, culture, and cuisines and has become an attraction for not only residents of Agra, but for foreign tourists as well.

"Best wishes to the Agra administration, UP Tourism, and other departments for organizing such an event," the minister said.

District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said various cultural programmes would be organised within the premises of the Shilpgram and other parts of Agra in the next 10 days.

A visitor Sumit Mudgal said, "It is a one-stop point, where visitors can buy products, enjoy cultural programmes, and taste local cuisines. It also provides opportunities to local artists and artisans."

