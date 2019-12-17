10 Arrested For Jamia Violence, None Are Students

Delhi Police detained around 100 Jamia Millia Islamia students

Ten people, many of whom have criminal backgrounds, have been arrested in connection with violent clashes involving Jamia Millia Islamia students and Delhi Police. The cops also said that while no students from the university had been arrested, they had not given them a clean chit. Those arrested are from the Jamia and Okhla areas - both of which border the university - of the national capital, police have said.

The trouble began on Sunday evening after what started as a peaceful protest march by Jamia students - against the controversial new citizenship law - ended in a pitched battle between a violent mob and Delhi Police. By the time the dust settled, several hours later, more than a hundred two-wheelers, at least three public buses and a fire truck were either torched or damaged.

The cops had also entered the Jamia campus, without permission, in pursuit of protesters and detained 100 students, who were released at 3.30 am on Monday after a show of strength outside Delhi Police Headquarter by students from Jamia, DU and JNU

Shortly after the violence broke out Jamia students distanced themselves from the incident, which, some Delhi Police officers privately admitted, was the work of local thugs.

In a statement the students said: "We have time and again maintained our protests are peaceful and non-violent." The violence "by certain elements" was an attempt to vilify and discredit genuine protests, they added.

The university has claimed that some locals who joined the protest march were responsible for the violence. Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhta told NDTV that some members of the public "from the main road that divides the university campus into two may have joined the protest".