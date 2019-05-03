1 Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Shopian area of Jammu and Kashmir has been put under cordon.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said. According to reports, one terrorist was killed.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian in south Kashmir today morning.

A brief exchange of firing took place between the two sides after a contact with the terrorists was established.

The area has been put under cordon and further details were awaited.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

