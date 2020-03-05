1 More Coronavirus Case, Total 30, Delhi Shuts Primary Schools: 10 Points

One more case of coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The Delhi government has suspended the biometric attendance system in its offices, autonomous bodies, and municipal corporations. The Manipur government has also suspended the biometric attendance system.

IATA said airline share prices have fallen nearly 25% since the coronavirus outbreak started, which is "21 percentage points greater than the decline that occurred at a similar point during the SARS crisis of 2003".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today tweeted: The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable. It's time the Govt made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis".

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded there. Hundreds of Indians, including fishermen and students, are stranded in Iran where coronavirus is spreading fast. Nearly 1,000 people have been infected in Iran and more than 100 are dead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said an Indian medical team will reach Iran and that authorities are working on the logistics for the return of the Indians.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said there is no shortage of raw ingredients or medicines as the centre has taken various initiatives to tackle the challenge posed by the outbreak.

Two people, who had a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea, fled from a Jammu-based government hospital's isolation ward, but were brought back, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting officials.

In Palestine, the Church of Nativity, believed to mark the birthplace of Jesus Christ has been temporarily closed because of the outbreak.