1 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Overturns On Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway

One passenger was killed and several others injured, some of them seriously, after a private bus overturned on the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway in Ahmedabad district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 7.30 pm near Kariyana village under Koth police station limits when the driver of the bus allegedly lost control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn, Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

The private bus was carrying passengers who were returning to Bhavnagar after attending a family function in Ahmedabad, he said.

According to preliminary information, around 25 passengers were travelling in the bus. One passenger died in the accident, while three to four others sustained serious injuries.

Several other passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

All the injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Dholka for treatment.

Local police and emergency services carried out relief and rescue operations at the accident site and ensured that the injured were evacuated promptly, he said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, the SP added.

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