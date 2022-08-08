1 Killed In Himachal Cloudburst, Several Houses Damaged

One person was killed, and two others injured after a cloudburst led to flooding in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district today. The cloudburst took place over Bhadoga village in Salooni, damaging several homes in the area and flooding agricultural land.

Visuals showed muddy water gushing down the hilly region and disrupting traffic on roads in its path.

Two villages were struck by the cloudburst, according to a report put out by the state emergency operations centre. At Bhadoga village, 15-year-old Vijay Kumar died and two others were injured. About 3 homes were damaged, said the state government's report.

At Kandhwara village, a bridge, at least 5 houses and agricultural land suffered damage, according to the state government's report.

A population of about 100 has been affected by the cloudburst and flash flood, said the report.