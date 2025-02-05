1 Killed, 9 Injured After School Bus Carrying 30 Children Crashes In Jaipur

A Class 12 student lost her life while nine other children sustained serious injuries as the driver of the school bus in which they were travelling lost the control of the vehicle following which it fell off a culvert.

The accident reportedly happened due to a brake failure. The bus was carrying at least 30 children.

Soon after the tragic accident, all injured students were rushed to the hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring their condition.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident which was reported on the Jaipur-Bikaner Highway (NH-52) near Chomu.

Shockingly, the fitness certification of the bus had expired in March of the previous year, yet it continued to operate on the highway with students on board.

The bus had a permit for the Chokhi Dhani to Sirsi Road route but was illegally operating on a different path.

The mishap occurred at around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday near the Veer Hanuman Marg culvert.

A crowd quickly gathered at the site.

Tragically, 18-year-old Komal Devanda, daughter of Shishupal Devanda from Rampura, Dabdi (Chomu), lost her life in the accident. She was a Class 12 student.

Upon receiving the news, Chomu Police arrived at the spot.

All injured children were transported to the hospital.

An eyewitness, Anurag Sharma, said that a loud sound of explosion was heard and the bus was found overturned.

When he, along with his friends, reached the spot, they found children crying for help.

Locals expressed their outrage, blaming the transport department for failing to take action against overloaded and unauthorised vehicles in Chomu.

Protesters gathered at the site of the accident, raising slogans against the transport department and demanding strict enforcement of safety regulations.

Residents pointed out that private buses are operating under the guise of school transportation without adhering to necessary safety norms.

A large crowd also assembled at the government hospital in Chomu, demanding immediate action against illegally operating vehicles.

