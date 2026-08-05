1 In 2 Indians Eat Protein Daily But Confusion Persists: Report

Nearly one in two Indian consumers now include protein in every meal, yet 93 per cent of those who actively track their protein intake still feel uncertain about protein-related information, highlighting a significant gap between awareness and understanding, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report, "India's Protein Paradox", surveyed 2,000 consumers across India to understand evolving protein consumption habits, dietary preferences and nutrition decision-making.

"Protein consumption is no longer limited to fitness enthusiasts. Nearly one in two consumers include protein in every meal, 41 per cent actively track or estimate their protein intake, and almost one in two regularly check nutrition labels before purchasing food products," reads the report by PulseAI Research, the consumer intelligence and insights division powered by Smytten.

However, greater engagement with protein does not necessarily translate into better understanding, the report added.

As many as 93 per cent of consumers who regularly monitor their protein intake reported uncertainty about protein-related information.

Even among those who believe they understand their protein needs, consumption patterns remain inconsistent, "highlighting the gap between perceived understanding and actual behaviour".

The report also revealed that Indian consumers do not share a single mindset towards protein.

While many associate protein with muscle building and fitness, others see it primarily as contributing to overall health, with protein choices increasingly driven by self-research, personal experiences and lifestyle goals rather than a universally accepted understanding of nutritional needs.

Traditional dietary beliefs continue to shape protein choices despite growing supplement adoption, it said.

While half of the respondents believe natural foods are a better source of protein than supplements, only 19 per cent rely on doctors or nutritionists for protein-related guidance, reflecting consumers' preference for independently navigating nutrition decisions.

Contrary to common perception, affordability is not emerging as the primary barrier to protein adoption, according to the survey.

"More than 71 per cent of respondents perceive protein as affordable or only slightly expensive... Among those struggling to understand their daily protein requirements, 67 per cent prefer affordable and accessible solutions, while others seek expert-backed guidance, clearer product information, educational content, and personalised nutrition plans," it noted.

The report also highlighted the role of dietary preferences in shaping protein choices.

For instance, even among non-vegetarians, 31.4 per cent rely on plant-based protein sources such as pulses and nuts as part of their protein intake, while vegetarians primarily obtain protein through dairy products, pulses and nuts.

"Across the last few decades of decoding consumer behaviour and building research-driven brands, I've rarely seen a category as paradoxical as protein in India. People believe they are doing enough, yet their choices tell a different story: that confidence coexists with confusion, and behaviour often contradicts belief," said Shishir Varma, CEO OF PulseAI Research.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)