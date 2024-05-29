1 Dead, Over 22 Injured As Bus Falls Off Culvert On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A bus fell off a culvert and overturned after jumping off the divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

One person died while over 22 were injured when a sleeper bus en route to Jaipur from Haridwar fell off a culvert and overturned after jumping off the divider near Dausa on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 am as the driver of the bus dozed off resulting in the bus jumping off the divider and falling off the culvert.

The locals rushed to the accident site and informed the police.

The injured were taken to Dausa Hospital.

The person who died was identified as Ankita, 19, a resident of Tonk.

More details awaited.



