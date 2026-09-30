1 Dead, 8 Injured In Fire At Refinery In Karnataka

One person was killed and eight others were injured after a massive fire broke out at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) near Jakatte in Karnataka on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around noon after a Cold Separator operating under high pressure in the refinery unit's Coker Hydrotreater Unit ruptured, triggering a fire, they said.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders from Mangaluru, Pandeshwar and nearby areas were rushed to the spot.

The victim was identified as Manish Karkera (30), a resident of Muly. According to police, his body was found charred during search operations after the blaze was brought under control.

Eight injured were shifted to hospital, with the condition of one reported to be critical, police added.

MRPL said the battery limits of the affected unit were isolated and emergency response and firefighting teams were deployed to contain the fire.

The company said the fire was extinguished after over two hours of firefighting operations.

"During the subsequent combing and inspection operations following the firefighting activity, the body of the victim was found at the affected site. One person who sustained burn injuries is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is being provided necessary medical care," MRPL Chief General Manager Rudolph V Noronha said in a statement.

The company said the situation is under control and continues to be closely monitored.

Police said a probe has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.