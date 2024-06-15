1 Dead, 6 Injured After Truck Crashes Into Maharashtra Housing Complex Wall

Relief operations were carried out by fire brigade personnel, say cops (Representational)

A teenage boy died and six persons were injured on Saturday night after a cement mixer truck rammed into the compound wall of a building in Mumbra in Thane district and toppled, a civic official said.

Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the incident occurred at 8:30pm in Samrat Nagar.

"The driver of the cement mixer truck lost control after which the vehicle broke through the compound wall and overturned. Seven persons were injured, of which a 14-year-old boy identified as Naseer Sheikh died. The others have been hospitalised," he said.

Relief operations were carried out by fire brigade personnel, he added.

