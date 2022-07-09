1 Dead, 3 Arrested After Encounter With Police In Northeast Delhi

Further investigation is in progress. (Representational)

A 23-year-old accused was killed while three of his associates were arrested on Friday night in an encounter with the Delhi Police in the Usmanpur area of the national capital, police said.

The dead has been identified as Aakash alias Illu, resident of Kartar Nagar, Delhi.

"An encounter broke out between police and accused in the Usmanpur area of Delhi. A criminal named Akash was killed in the encounter and three others were arrested," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northeast Sanjay Sain.

Following the complaint of the snatching on July 8, the police team moved towards the Khadar area in search of suspects and reached deep in the jungle where they noticed the presence of seven-eight suspicious persons.

The police personnel, disclosing their identity, asked them to come out but they suddenly opened fire upon the police team. Police personnel warned them to surrender but they did not pay any heed to the request and again fired upon the police team.

The police retaliated and a bullet hit one of the accused. He fell and the others ran away.

The injured Aakash was shifted to JPC hospital for treatment and later he was referred to LNJP hospital where he died during treatment.

One pistol and three empty cartridges have been recovered from the scene of the crime.

On checking of criminal antecedents, Aakash has been found involved in seven criminal cases of robbery. He was released on bail on June 6, 2022, in a case of PS New Usmanpur.

Later, during the continuing search operation, three of Aakash's associates were also apprehended from the Yamuna Khadar area.

They have been identified as Vishal alias Rahul Negi alias Chunnu, Monu alias Chinese, and Nikhil.

The police also recovered eight mobile phones, two live cartridges and a knife from their possession.

Vishal has also been found involved in six criminal cases of robbery and the criminal antecedents of others are being verified.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Monu and Nikhil would dress up like girls to attract commuters on road. When anyone would come up to them, their associates used to rob them of their belongings and valuables.

A case under Sections 186, 353, 332, 307 and 34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered in this matter and the investigation has been taken up.

Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused persons, the police added.

