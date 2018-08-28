1 Dead, 25 Critical In Madhya Pradesh. Nurse Used Same Syringe On All

Police said that they launched a probe into the matter.

A man died while 25 others are critical after a nurse allegedly used the same syringe on all the patients at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh.



The relatives of the patients at the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Datia alleged that they were given the injections without proper diagnosis. "The hospital did not have the right medicines. They did not even check the patient before giving the injections. A man died within 10 minutes after he was given the injection," a relative of a patient told ANI.



Civil Surgeon Dr PK Sharma blamed the nurses for negligence, reported ANI.



"A single syringe was used for all the patients. The incident took place because of the negligence as the nurses used normal water instead of distilled water for the injection," Dr Sharma said.



The police have launched a probe. "We received a complaint that wrong injections were given to patients because of the negligence of nurses. The medical board's report is awaited and investigations are underway," the police said.