1 Dead, 24 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In West Bengal

One picnicker died and at least 24 others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck on the Asian Highway at Madarihat in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, the police said.

The incident occured at around 10.30 am when the bus carrying about 30 picnickers from Kamkhyaguri in Alipurduar was on way to Fagu tea garden in neighbouring Kalimpong district, the police said.

Madarihat is a hilly terrain in the sub-Himalayan area.

The injured were rescued by locals and the police and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Five persons, including the bus driver, were seriously injured in the mishap and were sent to Alipurduar district hospital for further treatment where one of them died. The rest are in stable condition, the police quoted the hospital.

There were no casualties in the truck, the police added.

